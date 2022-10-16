Celebrating excellence in advocating for affordable housing, executive director of Burleigh County Housing honored

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Edwinton Place is a long-term care facility for the homeless community in Bismarck. It was built in 2019 by Burleigh County Housing, headed by Executive Director, Dwight Barden.

Barden has been working on building affordable housing in our community for 38 years. When he started, there were 250 low-income units, and now, after 38 years of hard work, there are 1,200 available vouchers for affordable housing to those who qualify.

“According to the studies, you know, they say that we still need about 10,000 affordable units in the state that we are short,” said Barden.

The need for affordable housing is an issue that is pressing as our North Dakota communities grow every year. Just from 2019 to 2021 North Dakota’s population grew over 18,000.

“There’s always a need out there and, you know, people come in, homeless come and go through our community, and a lot of people probably don’t understand the need that we have in our community,” said Barden.

Housing like Edwinton Place provide a home for those without, and services for their everyday needs, from therapy and counseling to providing meals and food.

“Before COVID hit, probably about eight months and the COVID hit, the shelter was locked down for a year. I did the application, and this place here has been a God send to me,” said Mike Premer, a resident at Edwinton Place.

Long-term care is important not only to those who live there, but to our community. When our neighbors get the help and resources they need, more healthy and happy residents become a part of our city.

“They’re dealing with mental illness or addictions, or all the above, so those are the types of services we have available,” said Barden.

As recognition for building this facility, as well as many others for affordable housing opportunities, Barden was given the Champion of Affordable Housing Legacy Award by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency.

Barden wants to remind us that with the winter months coming soon, and November being Homelessness Awareness Month, that help is needed for the homeless community in our city.

The Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People, and North Dakota Coalition are accepting winter gear for those who do not have warm clothes this winter.

