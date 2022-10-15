Two people displaced after house fire in Mandan

House fire in Mandan
House fire in Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people were displaced after a house fire in Mandan.

A spokesperson with the Mandan Fire Department said firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. Saturday morning to the 1000 block of 1st Street SE. A mobile home was on fire.

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. The spokesperson said the home and vehicle are a total loss.

The American Red Cross was helping those affected.

