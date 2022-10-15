North Dakota’s soybean harvest more than 53% complete

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Extension agents across the state say the soybean harvest is about average for the central part of North Dakota and above average for the eastern portion. Farmers are celebrating any harvest, over last year’s.

The Soybean harvest is wrapping up at the Tweeten’s 1800-acre soybean fields.

“The whole fall harvest has clipped right along because of dry conditions, which, aren’t necessarily good moving forward for next year but it’s sure been a blessing for harvest this year,” said Washburn farmer Rick Tweeten.

Tweeten said any farmer in North Dakota will agree, any harvest is better than last year.

“Your hard work, watching it go up in drought, it’s emotional,” said Tweeten.

This year also brings good emotions for the Tweetens. His son and his 5-month-old grandson are joining him in the combine. That’s seven generations on this land.

“They’re aren’t a lot of three and four generation farms in North Dakota and to be looking at possibly a 7th [generation], that’s quite an accomplishment,” said Tweeten.

NDSU county extension agents said they’re reporting about 25-30 bushels per acre in the central part of the state.

Rick agrees and said even with an early season hail storm and nearly historic amounts of grasshoppers, he’s happy with the yield.

“The price of inputs being high for fertilizer, fuel, chemicals, it’s still going to be, it’s gonna be a positive year for us,” said Tweeten.

After the soybeans are finished, Rick is moving on to corn.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, on Tuesday the soybean harvest was 53 percent complete in North Dakota.

