NDSU drops Dakota Marker thriller

NDSU
NDSU
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the 113th ever meeting between North Dakota State and South Dakota State, it’s the Jackrabbits that are hopping home happy with a 23-21 win.

At the half, it looked like North Dakota State was going to rumble home with the Dakota Marker trophy for only the second time in seven years. Cam Miller didn’t have one incompletion after 30 minutes, as the Bison led 21-7.

In the second half, South Dakota State controlled possession, and took a 23-21 lead with less than four minutes left in the game. NDSU had one final possession, but SDSU forced a turnover on downs before running the clock out.

The Dakota Marker game is now tipped in favor NDSU by only one game, 10-9 in the annual trophy contest. It’s the third straight win in the series for SDSU.

NDSU heads into their bye week before hosting Illinois State on October 29th.

