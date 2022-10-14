Williston investigators count 1,470 pounds of explosives, still being detonated

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston police have released more information about the suspect who was brought into custody for having explosives in his apartment this week.

Investigators counted 1,470 pounds of homemade explosives found in 28-year-old Ross Petrie’s garage, according to public information officer Heather Cook. So far, about 900 pounds have been destroyed.

Cook says the process has been time-consuming due to the homemade nature of the explosives.

The investigation also found two narcotics labs inside Petrie’s home. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are assisting in the operation. Petrie is facing a felony charge for release of destructive forces.

Cook said more charges could be pending. The area is still considered unsafe for residents, and there has been no timeframe on when they could return.

The case is still under investigation, and this is an ongoing story.

