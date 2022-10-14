What’s new at Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The team at Dickinson’s Badlands Dinosaur Museum had a busy summer finding new skeletons and more parts of dinosaurs they had already uncovered.

The Badlands Dinosaur Museum Curator is back in the museum after a summer of fieldwork.

He says he and the team made many discoveries.

“We have a big Duck-Bill that I haven’t shown anybody yet, and we have a beautiful skull in the lab, and we collected more of its neck and then part of its shoulder and some of its limb bones,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, museum curator.

Dr. Denver Fowler says they also found bones from smaller dinosaurs at sites in Montana and North Dakota.

He says one of the team’s goals is not just to put the dinos on display but to post about the process of uncovering them on their social media.

“One of the things we’re trying to do is not just show the end product like we’ve described a new dinosaur, but show all the different steps,” said Dr. Fowler.

He adds that he is also working on a baby T-Rex project that he believes will help with outreach and putting the Dickinson museum on the map.

“Make it possible for people all around the world to be able to see a reconstruction of Chomper in a local museum, so I’m kind of coordinating that at the moment. These kinds of media or outreach associations with final research projects is something I really want to make a Dickinson thing,” said Dr. Fowler.

Dr. Fowler says he appreciates working in an area with plenty of dinos and is looking forward to getting more on display.

Parts of the Tyrannosaur, which was moved by helicopter from Montana to Dickinson, are now out of its block and on display in the museum.

