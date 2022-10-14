Wear your seatbelt for teen driver safety week

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Teen Driver Safety week is approaching, October 16-22, and the North Dakota Department of Transportation, through Vision Zero, asks parents to talk to their teens about the importance of wearing a seatbelt.

Every driver in North Dakota can help meet the Vision Zero goal by wearing a seat belt at all times, transporting children in child passenger safety seats appropriate for the child, driving distraction-free, driving sober and obeying speed limits.

Seat belts are the most effective safety device to prevent death and injury in a motor vehicle crash. Motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of injury-related deaths for North Dakota teens.

Vision Zero Coordinators are working in schools across North Dakota to reduce serious injuries and fatalities among teens by improving driving behaviors.

