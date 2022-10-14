Pumpkin Walk in Minot

Minot Pumpkin Walk
Minot Pumpkin Walk(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Families in Minot can enjoy some spooky fun tonight and Saturday night on the woodland trail.

The Minot Park District is hosting its annual pumpkin walk.

The walk is from 7-9 p.m. each night. The event is free.

Businesses and organizations across Minot have provided carved jack-o-lanterns that will be lit up along the trail.

Those who want to keep their pumpkins can pick them up on Sunday the 16th.

