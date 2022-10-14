Police: Explosives found in Williston could have resulted in “catastrophic consequences” for entire apartment complex

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - What started as a narcotics call Monday has led to a week-long effort of protecting the community from what they found during that search.

It came as a surprise to the people living at The Retreat Apartments when bomb squad crews were called in to detonate explosives found in a garage, but the biggest surprise was just how much was inside, and how long it has taken to remove them.

Explosions have become a common sound this week as the Bismarck, Minot and Fargo bomb squads work to remove nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives inside 28-year-old Ross Petrie’s garage.

“I cannot release anything yet as far as to the nature of the motives or the materials within. We are still working on the testing process to even figure out what these things are,” said Heather Cook, Public Information Officer for Williston Police.

Police were originally called Monday afternoon after maintenance employees at The Retreat said they believed a narcotics lab was operating inside Petrie’s garage. After searching, they identified two labs in addition to the explosives. Residents in and around that building have been evacuated.

“Property management did offer me to stay at the Microtel, but I have friends in Williston that I am staying with. They were very accommodating. They said they had a block of rooms,” said Shannan Stevens, a resident at The Retreat.

About 900 pounds have been detonated so far. Cook says the process has been time consuming due to the homemade nature of the bombs.

“We do not believe at this point that the public is in any danger. We are doing everything in our power to complete this investigation and the removal of these explosive materials to ensure the safety of our community,” said Cook.

Petrie was arrested for a “Release of Destructive Forces” felony on Wednesday. More charges could be coming as police, the FBI and the ATF continue their investigation.

Bond for Petrie has been set at $100,000. There has been no timeline on when the displaced residents at The Retreat may be able to return.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.