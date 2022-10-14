NDAREC celebrates grand reopening of Lineworker Training Center

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives celebrated their grand reopening of a Lineworker Training Center.

The late spring blizzards this year gave us all a new appreciation for the work a lineman does. The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives anticipated a need for linemen and their members voted to build a new training facility. While new training centers are always a good way to entice people into a career, this center keeps safety as a top priority for young professionals learning a sometimes-dangerous trade.

“They’ll be able to do work in the wintertime and in all sorts of weather. It’s got 50-foot-high walls and 44 feet of clearance, so they’re going to be able to set poles, climb poles and it’s the only line worker program in the state,” said NDAREC Executive Vice President and General Manager, Josh Kramer.

The Lineworker Training Center is over 26 thousand square feet, with 18 thousand dedicated to the training arena. Bismarck State College leases the space from NDAREC, and students are impressed with their new classroom.

“This facility is brand new, and it was pretty cool to drill our first hole in here. It will be a lot better to come to class than working outside when its negative 30,” says BSC student Bryor Parisien.

Bryor Parisien knows once he’s done with his program, he’ll be out in the North Dakota elements, and thanks to his training, he knows you can’t put a price on safety.

“Yeah, from wind conditions we’re going to deal with that in the real world, but as of right now we’re learning,”

Josh Kramer says this is a worthwhile investment. He says as students come through the program, he hopes they’ll work for North Dakotan cooperatives or other utility companies and that will allow them to reinvest back into the program. The Lineworker Training Center will include two classrooms and a training room with two Commercial Drivers License training simulators.

