Morton County will hold special meeting to further discuss Gabrielle Goter’s termination appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Morton County Commissioners are still deciding whether to reinstate Gabrielle’s Goter to her position as Assistant States Attorney.

Gabrielle Goter is fighting to get her job back.

“I am here to grieve the termination of my employment,” said Goter. Goter was placed on leave and eventually fired after an internal investigation by an outside firm revealed she created what they called an “unreasonably stressful work environment…where perfection was required”.

Investigators said several current and former colleagues found working for Goter difficult, with unreasonable levels of stress and unobtainable levels of performance expected. Goter says there is a clear conflict of interest regarding her termination and that despite other options, the harshest disciplinary alternative was selected.

“Allen Koppy, who is my political rival, had a clear disqualifying conflict of interest. He chose the fifth option, termination, despite no prior history of discipline or corrective actions in almost 13 years of service with the Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Goter.

But an attorney representing Morton County says the original complaints came from three current employees and added that the investigation showed she engaged in other intimidating and toxic behaviors.

“One of the complaints that Ms. Goter engaged in was that she engaged in immature behaviors like ignoring colleagues or giving them the ‘silent treatment’ after small workplace errors had taken place,” said Elise Heifort of Pemberton Law, who is representing Morton County.

Goter says she received no prior complaints, corrective actions, or improvement plans while she was employed, and various policies and procedures were not followed leading up to her termination. She also says she was fired due to gender discrimination. The commission commented they received information in the last 24 hours they were not aware of, and they were not ready to decide in light of this new information. A motion to deny the appeal of the grievance of termination failed at the end of the meeting. The commission has decided to gather for a special meeting on October 19th at 6 PM.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.