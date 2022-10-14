Minot silos to get makeover

Grain silo
Grain silo(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There is a gigantic makeover happening to the grain silos on first street. Soon, the structures will get a fresh coat of paint and new face.

Australian artist Guido van Helten transforms retired grain silos into works of art.  He has done projects like this all over the world, the closest in Mankato, Minnesota. Helten will travel to Minot this fall to visit with residents to get a sense of the magic city to help inspire his art.

“We will probably see some photos before he starts putting paint to the silos, just kind of what he is thinking. But we won’t actually know what the final product will look like and that is half the fun,” said Tim Baumann, Union Silos.

The $350,000 project is paid for by Minot Area Council of the Arts through donations. Painting will begin in summer 2023 and the silos are expected to be done that fall.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie
UPDATE: Williston bomb scare case
Explosives detonated in Williston
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
One killed in rollover crash
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash
Benjamin Williams
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting
Minot Boy rolls a 300-game
Minot boy rolls a 300 game

Latest News

Lineworker Training Center
NDAREC celebrates grand reopening of Lineworker Training Center
Heather Rae
Local songwriter dazzles with new release
Minot Pumpkin Walk
Pumpkin Walk in Minot
Sky Alea
Mandan police looking for runaway