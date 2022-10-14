Minot silos to get makeover

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There is a gigantic makeover happening to the grain silos on first street. Soon, the structures will get a fresh coat of paint and new face.

Australian artist Guido van Helten transforms retired grain silos into works of art. He has done projects like this all over the world, the closest in Mankato, Minnesota. Helten will travel to Minot this fall to visit with residents to get a sense of the magic city to help inspire his art.

“We will probably see some photos before he starts putting paint to the silos, just kind of what he is thinking. But we won’t actually know what the final product will look like and that is half the fun,” said Tim Baumann, Union Silos.

The $350,000 project is paid for by Minot Area Council of the Arts through donations. Painting will begin in summer 2023 and the silos are expected to be done that fall.

