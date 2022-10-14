Minot boy rolls a 300 game

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A bowling prodigy is rolling up an impressive resume in Minot, North Dakota.

Eleven-year-old Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state.

After bowling a perfect game, Tatum’s family couldn’t have been prouder.

“I threw the ball, and my mind kind of blanked out just hoping it could hit the pins, and when the last pin fell, I turned around, I was super excited, and I just saw everybody cheering,” said Tatum Lee of Minot.

The Minot boy says he started bowling for fun, but others at North Hill Bowl quickly realized Tatum had talent.

“Whenever I would throw a strike or have a good game, they would say that’s amazing how do you do that, said Tatum.

Tatum says he started his young career bowling in tournaments and usually rolls thirty games a week for practice. He says his friends even know about his bowling gift.

“Whenever we go bowling with each other, they say, well, you’re just going to win every single game. You’re just going to get a strike every time,” said Tatum.

As for what’s next, Tatum says he hopes to leave no pin standing.

Tatum’s father says he’s in an adult bowling league, and his group wishes they could recruit young Tatum to the team.

