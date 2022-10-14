Minot boy rolls a 300 game

Minot Boy rolls a 300-game
Minot Boy rolls a 300-game(KFYR)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A bowling prodigy is rolling up an impressive resume in Minot, North Dakota.

Eleven-year-old Tatum Lee is the youngest person to bowl a sanctioned 300-game in the state.

After bowling a perfect game, Tatum’s family couldn’t have been prouder.

“I threw the ball, and my mind kind of blanked out just hoping it could hit the pins, and when the last pin fell, I turned around, I was super excited, and I just saw everybody cheering,” said Tatum Lee of Minot.

The Minot boy says he started bowling for fun, but others at North Hill Bowl quickly realized Tatum had talent.

“Whenever I would throw a strike or have a good game, they would say that’s amazing how do you do that, said Tatum.

Tatum says he started his young career bowling in tournaments and usually rolls thirty games a week for practice. He says his friends even know about his bowling gift.

“Whenever we go bowling with each other, they say, well, you’re just going to win every single game. You’re just going to get a strike every time,” said Tatum.

As for what’s next, Tatum says he hopes to leave no pin standing.

Tatum’s father says he’s in an adult bowling league, and his group wishes they could recruit young Tatum to the team.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie
UPDATE: Williston bomb scare case
Explosives detonated in Williston
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

drugs
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items
rodeo
PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo to be held in Minot this weekend
rsv
Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV
Hidden Drugs
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items