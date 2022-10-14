Mandan police looking for runaway

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway.

Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack.

She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and has a nose piercing. If you have any information, you can contact the police at 667-3250.

