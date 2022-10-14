Mandan police looking for runaway
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway.
Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack.
She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and has a nose piercing. If you have any information, you can contact the police at 667-3250.
