Mandan police looking for runaway

Sky Alea
Sky Alea(KFYR-TV)
By Brian Gray
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are asking for the public’s help in trying to locate a runaway.

Police say Sky Alyea was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants and possibly carrying a red Oakley backpack. 

She is 5 feet tall and 85 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair and has a nose piercing. If you have any information, you can contact the police at 667-3250.

