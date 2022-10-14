Local songwriter dazzles with new release

Heather Rae
Heather Rae(KFYR-TV)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot native, Heather Rae, just released her third single of the year on Friday.

The Phoenix-based singer/songwriter says the single, “Con a Con” is a pop and rock mix - and a fun, fierce song about standing up for yourself.

You can follow Heather Rae on her website at www.heatherraemusic.com

or find her on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok.

