Horse group the “Blondes” help start off rodeo

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When you think of rodeos, many think of bucking bulls, barrel racing and bronc riding. There is another special group of horses that help every western cowboy and cowgirl riding and roping ceremony begin.

When Brandee Moore thought of going blond, it wasn’t her hair color she was thinking of changing. The eight palomino horses she hauls to rodeos are nicknamed the “Blondes.” Normally, big rodeos like the national event in Las Vegas have black flag horses, but a rodeo in Texas made Moore change her mind.

“That kind of spurred our interest because we were kind of looking for some black ones that shine for your rodeo company, but once we saw that there were other folks using palominos, we thought it would be more interesting,” said Brandee Moore, Bailey Pro Rodeo.

There is no horsing around when it comes to the rodeo, well maybe there is a little.

“They might not be able to talk but they will show you if they’re uncomfortable or if something is bothering them. So just to get them used to it and to make sure that they feel comfortable, because if they are comfortable, they will take care of us,” said Becky Binstock, Miss Rodeo Minot.

The “Blondes” carry in the rodeo queens who hold flags during the opening ceremony. Before the rodeo begins it is important the queens bond with the horses in the arena, so they are used to the environment and their handler.

“Just to make sure they have a feel for their surroundings, we are warming them up and getting them used to all that. So hopefully nobody gets bucked off this weekend,” said Binstock.

The “Blondes” had a longer break in between rodeos, but the horses are still finely tuned, ensuring the show will go without a hitch.

“If they do good then I was a success,” said Moore.

The “Blondes” have been to 26 rodeos this year - spanning from Colorado, Montana and Minnesota.

The PRCA Badlands Circuit finals run from October 14 to16.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.