2022 Artists on Main Street communities named

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Four North Dakota communities have been selected for this year’s Artists on Main Street program.

The communities chosen by the Department of Commerce are Williston, Minot, Hazen, and Divide County.

Those selected for the program receive funding to create art within the community and help to assist in downtown revitalization and historic preservation.

“Last year we saw tremendous success with Bowman and the variety of incredible projects that were created by local artists,” North Dakota Department of Commerce Commissioner Josh Teigen said.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.