Recent Poll Reveals Staggering Results on Teacher Satisfaction and Retention

Teacher shortage
Teacher shortage(Photo courtesy: Bismarck Public Schools)
By Demi Hartl
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This school year, a staggering number of North Dakota teachers have given the education field a poor grade.

An August poll done by North Dakota United, shows disheartening statistics involving teacher retention, and their overall satisfaction.

“91% thought they would retire as a teacher when they went into that profession. That number is now down to about 45%,” says North Dakota United president, Nick Archuleta.

Archuleta says that 90% of polled teachers that have left the profession, or considered leaving, did so because of the political discord that has recently surrounded K-12 education.

North Dakota United says they are working on ways to boost morale after poll results.

