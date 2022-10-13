Recent Poll Reveals Staggering Results on Teacher Satisfaction and Retention

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This school year, a staggering number of North Dakota teachers have given the education field a poor grade.

An August poll done by North Dakota United, shows disheartening statistics involving teacher retention, and their overall satisfaction.

“91% thought they would retire as a teacher when they went into that profession. That number is now down to about 45%,” says North Dakota United president, Nick Archuleta.

Archuleta says that 90% of polled teachers that have left the profession, or considered leaving, did so because of the political discord that has recently surrounded K-12 education.

North Dakota United says they are working on ways to boost morale after poll results.

