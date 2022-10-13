PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo to be held in Minot this weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo is in town. These seats might be empty now, but soon they will be filled with cheering fans.

“It’s like the Super Bowl for North and South Dakota,” said Max Weppler PRCA director.

Max Weppler first got involved in the rodeo parking cars and has since moved all the way up to being its director. Weppler didn’t grow up around rodeo, but he now has a passion for the way of life.

“It brings a little bit of heritage back, keeping the heritage of the western way of life in town,” said Weppler.

Weppler helped bring the PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals to Minot in 2007. Before the event was held in Minot, it struggled to attract crowds and sometimes even contestants.

“A wonderful marriage for the committee and for the circuit. We just about fill the place every night here. It has become one of the top circuits.” Weppler said.

The rodeo ranks among one of the top events in Minot, right up there with the state fair and Norsk Hostfest.

“The impact is well over a million dollars,” said Weppler.

There will be 108 cowboys competing in the rodeo.

The PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals runs from Friday October 14 to Sunday October 16.

