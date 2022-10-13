Police: Teen sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil

Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil,...
Lucian Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Sampson Oil, which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.(Alachua County Jail)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A café worker in Florida was charged with child neglect after giving a teen a burger cooked with high-potency THC oil, according to the High Springs Police Department.

Police authorities said Lucian Flaitz, 29, asked a 15-year-old if he wanted a burger cooked in THC oil.

According to the arrest report, Flaitz admitted to officers he intentionally cooked the burger in Rick Simpson Oil, which contains a high amount of THC derived from marijuana.

According to the police department, an officer found the teen lying face down in his bed, unable to walk and turning gray in color.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and was released the same day.

Tests showed he had high levels of THC in his blood.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie
UPDATE: Williston bomb scare case
Explosives detonated in Williston
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
FILE: The New York Stock Exchange is pictured in this photo from 2016.
Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai died from a gunshot wound to his torso.
Veteran police officer shot, killed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody
President Joe Biden returns a salute as he exits Air Force One at Philadelphia International...
White House aims to speed up pace of building infrastructure