PBA to Mandan in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are still details that need to be ironed out, but the Professional Bowlers Association is going to be in Mandan next year. The plan is to hold a Super Regional in June of 2023 and then a full P.B.A. National Tour stop to be televised nationally on Fox in 2024.

The seeds for this event were sown by Jay Fettig. He met a number of the tour players at the Senior Masters in Las Vegas. It led to a friendship with Marshall Kent. Kent is in North Dakota holding clinics, plus he’s working on getting the top players interested in coming to North Dakota next summer.

Marshall Kent, PBA Tour, “I’m going to be doing some of the recruiting for the Tour guys soon. It really helps with Pro-Am entries because obviously we don’t get a lot of PBA events up here, so a lot of people around here have seen these faces on TV but never got a chance to meet any of these people in person. So it gives them an opportunity to get to meet them personally and get to bowl with them as well. We’ll have the Pro-Am. We’ll have a Pro’s set up on each pair and kind of move around and mingle.”

Jay Fettig, PBA Senior member, “it started by bringing Marshall up here and introducing him to the area so he would be excited to recruit the other players. It’s all coming together nice. We’re pretty excited. It’s the first time since the 1970s that we’ve had a PBA event up here.”

Marshall says he hopes to lock in 15-20 of the top touring pros to come to North Dakota next summer. Kent is conducting clinics in Mandan, Williston and Dickinson this time around. He says most bowlers can become better if they emphasize one important thing.

Kent, “you can come in and bowl 100 games a week if you want but if you’re not working to improve then you’re not getting anywhere, you’re just throwing balls so a lot of disciplined practice and then a lot of mental game training as well. You know the sport is about 85% mental, but a lot of the time people spend 95% of their time working on the physical game. So at some of these clinics I try to build some awareness of the mental side of the game.”

The dates for the P.B.A. in Mandan are June 15,16,17. Fettig says it will be a festival with food and entertainment to go along with some of the best bowlers on the planet.

