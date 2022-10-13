Officers find $402K worth of liquid meth inside condoms, pumpkins at US-Mexico border

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid...
Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say they seized nearly 44 pounds of liquid meth that was hidden inside of pumpkins.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE PASS, Texas (Gray News) - Border protection officials say authorities encountered Halloween decorations that were not what they seemed to be earlier this week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at a port of entry in Eagle Pass, Texas, were able to stop pumpkins filled with liquid methamphetamine from entering the U.S. on Tuesday.

Officers said they spotted pounds of liquid methamphetamine concealed within 136 condoms that were inside four pumpkins during an inspection of a 2012 Ford Escape.

“Our frontline CBP officers have seen just about everything, and this was no exception as they encountered liquid methamphetamine hidden within pumpkins,” said Elizabeth Garduno, acting port director.

Officials said the border protection team seized about 44 pounds of meth worth $402,196 inside the pumpkins.

The vehicle’s driver and passenger were turned over to the Maverick County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie
UPDATE: Williston bomb scare case
Explosives detonated in Williston
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for...
State Police: three officers shot in Bristol
drugs
In plain sight: agents discuss finding illicit drugs concealed in ‘everyday’ items
rodeo
PRCA Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo to be held in Minot this weekend
rsv
Bismarck mom uses her loss to educate others about dangers of RSV
FILE - The panel included new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about its actions with...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video