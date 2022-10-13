More new students in multilingual learning services in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools has developed into a melting pot of students over the years. Bismarck Public Schools has children that speak more than 80 languages.

English learning programs have doubled in size over the past couple of years at Bismarck High School.

“Our student numbers have grown immensely, and we started out, I think, with about 100 students back when I started, and now today, as of this morning, we’re at 450,” said Wendy Sanderson, EL program coordinator.

One of the most common foreign languages spoken at BPS is Chuukese.

“It’s pretty cool because if I go somewhere, I cannot speak my own language. I need to speak English,” said Rodman Nakamura, a 10th-grader from Chuuk, Micronesia.

A lot of the students learn forms of English in their home countries but not with the intensity they experience in class.

“It was kind of hard because I didn’t speak that much English. I couldn’t understand that much, but I got used to it. I learned more English with the EL program, and it helped me a lot,” said Xiomara Espinoza.

One word most of the new students can’t get used to is “cold.”

“Yeah, I like it here. Just the only thing that I don’t really like is the extreme cold here,” said Xiomara Espinoza.

The educators that teach the students reach far beyond just helping them with English. They help them adapt to the new culture.

Educators break up the classrooms to help each student reach their full potential in their new language.

The BPS school district is expecting more students to join the multilingual learning courses because of incoming refugees from Ukraine

