Minot Chamber Chorale kicking off 50th season with “Somewhere Only We Know”

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Chamber Chorale is kicking off its historic 50th season Friday night with its fall pops concert.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Hotel on Minot’s North Hill.

The concert will feature songs from David Bowie, Keane, Coldplay and more.

The chorale’s music director said he drew inspiration from our relationship to distance and space... as we come out of the pandemic.

“Examining the distance between us and that yearning for connection that we have, and so, to that end, I fashioned a theme that’s sort of built on the idea of space, distance, love, connection,” said Dr. Emerson Eads, the chorale’s director of music.

The performance is free to attend.

A goodwill offering will be collected to support the arts.

