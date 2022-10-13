Minot Chamber Chorale kicking off 50th season with “Somewhere Only We Know”

Minot Chamber Chorale show
Minot Chamber Chorale show(Poster image courtesy: Minot Chamber Chorale)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Chamber Chorale is kicking off its historic 50th season Friday night with its fall pops concert.

The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Hotel on Minot’s North Hill.

The concert will feature songs from David Bowie, Keane, Coldplay and more.

The chorale’s music director said he drew inspiration from our relationship to distance and space... as we come out of the pandemic.

“Examining the distance between us and that yearning for connection that we have, and so, to that end, I fashioned a theme that’s sort of built on the idea of space, distance, love, connection,” said Dr. Emerson Eads, the chorale’s director of music.

The performance is free to attend.

A goodwill offering will be collected to support the arts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie
Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case
Explosives detonated in Williston
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

Ron Henke
BURGUM APPOINTS DEPUTY DIRECTOR RON HENKE TO LEAD NDDOT
Retreat Apartments
Bomb suspect’s neighbor speaks out on displacement
10PM Sportscast 10/12/2022
10PM Sportscast 10/12/2022
One killed in rollover crash
Charges pending in deadly Rolette County crash