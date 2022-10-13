Man charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A man is in custody on murder charges linked to the Oct. 4 shooting death of 39-year-old Christopher Sebastian.

Police say they found Sebastian in an apartment complex parking lot on the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue. They say an investigation led them to believe 27-year-old Benjamin Williams killed Sebastian.

They claim they found Williams under the influence of drugs and took him into custody on October 5th on a parole violation.

A possible motive has not been revealed to the public. Police say some information will be kept private until trial.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.