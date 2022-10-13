Final tax deadline October 17

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deadline is right around the corner for people who filed an extension for their tax returns.

Tax Day was April 18 this year, but for those who filed an extension, the new deadline is October 17. If taxpayers don’t file by that date, they could be charged penalties. Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says there were several thousand more taxpayers looking for extensions this year than usual.

“Typically, when we see those filing for extensions, they’re more complicated returns, those with business interests, but we also had back-to-back blizzards this past April, and that caused an uptick in terms of extensions requested,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Taxpayers can schedule an appointment with the tax department if they need assistance filing a return.

