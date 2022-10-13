Final tax deadline October 17

Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus
Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The deadline is right around the corner for people who filed an extension for their tax returns.

Tax Day was April 18 this year, but for those who filed an extension, the new deadline is October 17. If taxpayers don’t file by that date, they could be charged penalties. Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says there were several thousand more taxpayers looking for extensions this year than usual.

“Typically, when we see those filing for extensions, they’re more complicated returns, those with business interests, but we also had back-to-back blizzards this past April, and that caused an uptick in terms of extensions requested,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Taxpayers can schedule an appointment with the tax department if they need assistance filing a return.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
Possible Explosives in Williston
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
Explosives detonated in Williston
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads

Latest News

ACT prep
As ACT scores drop nationally, Minot High’s soars
Bismarck Public Schools multilingual learning services
More new students in multilingual learning services in Bismarck
windy and fire weather
Evening Weather 10/12/22
awo
United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot's JJ Dufner