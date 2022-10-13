Fargo Voted the Best Tasting Drinking Water

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fargo’s water beat out drinking water samples from a pool of 7 competitors on Wednesday.

The annual competition is part of the “Drinking Water Taste Test” at the annual “North Dakota Water & Pollution Control Conference” in Bismarck.

Conference attendees selected Bismarck, Mandan, and Fargo as the top three contenders in a blind taste test with Fargo coming out on top.

The North Dakota chapter of the “American Water Works Association” puts on the Drinking Water Taste Test during the conference each year.

