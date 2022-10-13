Credit counseling sees increase in interest as inflation stays high

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is still above eight percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the financial world, it’s sometimes called “the silent killer,” because people don’t really notice it until the end of the month when the bills are paid and suddenly there’s less money left over. Because of this, many are now seeking financial counseling to help them manage their money. Janelle Engelsrude says making sure certain payments are covered every month is key.

“Making sure you have a roof over your head, utilities are paid, if you have secured loan payments whether it’s a mortgage or an auto-loan you want to make sure that those priorities are first and foremost paid,” said Janelle Engelsrude, a financial counselor with The Village Family Services.

Engelsrude says of the clients they have, almost 75% have sought out financial counseling to stretch their budgets. Some choose to turn to credit cards to help make ends meet.

“Well, the problem with that is, if inflation doesn’t moderate, which it hasn’t, that next month is always the next month is always the next month. Then what happens is now we’re paying 20 to 30% interest on the credit card balance which we’re carrying on, which just compounds our problem,” said David Wald a Financial Advisor with Securian Financial.

Payday loans are also an option for those not willing to take on credit card debt, but there are many concerns linked to this method.

“I would say really research the terms and conditions, especially the interest rates on those payday loans. If you’re even in question or in doubt, I would say go with your gut,” added Englesrude.

Another option is creating an additional stream of income. Wald says, while another job can be daunting to people, most employers need help and are willing to work around your schedule.

Whether you find yourself cutting out your morning stop at the coffee shop or picking up a shift or two at a new job, Wald says to keep in mind they are temporary measures, and better times lie ahead. Both Engelsrude and Wald said making a budget will help you take an objective look at your financial circumstances, and they say giving up a little bit in the short term can help in your long-term financial health.

