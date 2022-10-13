Class 9B & 11B football poll

Class 9B & 11B football polls
Class 9B & 11B football polls(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association ranks high school football teams during the regular season and since the Class-9B playoffs begin this weekend, this is the final poll for nine-man football. Defending champion LaMoure-L-M is the unanimous number-one ranked team in that division.

It’s also unanimous in Class-11B, with defending champion Kindred on top of the poll heading into the final week of the regular season.

FINAL CLASS-9B POLL

1. LaMoure-L-M (17) — 8-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1st

2. New Salem-Almont — 8-0 Record — 56 pts — Last week: 2nd

3. Cavalier — 8-0 Record — 41 pts — Last week: 3rd

4. May-Port-C-G — 7-1 Record — 38 pts — Last week: 4th

5. North Prairie — 8-0 Record — 22 pts — Last week: 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Divide County (8-0), South Border (7-1)

CLASS-11B Poll

1. Kindred (17) — 8-0 Record — 85 pts — Last week: 1st

2. Velva-Garrison-D-A — 8-0 Record — 60 pts — Last week: 3rd

3. Hillsboro-CV — 7-1 Record — 43 pts — Last week: 5th

4. Beulah — 7-1 Record — 31 pts — Last week: NR

5. Trinity — 7-1 Record — 18 pts — Last week: 2nd

Others Receiving Votes: Oakes (7-1), Thompson (7-1), Bottineau (7-1)

