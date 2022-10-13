Charges pending in deadly Rolette County crash

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - Charges are pending against a Rolette man involved in a deadly crash Wednesday night just after 10 p.m.

North Dakota state troopers say Richard Casavant, 73, from Rolette didn’t stop at a posted stop sign at Highway 281 and Rolette County Road 15, hitting an oncoming car.

The crash sent both cars into the ditch.

The other driver, a 57-year-old man from Minot died and his passengers were seriously injured when their car rolled. None of them were wearing seatbelts and all were thrown from the car.

Casavant has serious but not life-threatening injuries.

