Charges filed against man with explosives at Williston apartment

Ross Petrie
Ross Petrie(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been charged for storing more than 1,000 pounds of explosives inside his garage.

Court documents say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is accused of “Release of Destructive Forces,” a class C felony. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon as bomb squads work to safely detonate his explosives.

There has been no word on if more charges are pending. Detonations are ongoing and police say the area is still off-limits to residents.

A bond hearing is set for Petrie tomorrow at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ross Petrie
UPDATE: Williston bomb scare case
Explosives detonated in Williston
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

Minot Chamber Chorale
Minot Chamber Chorale kicking off 50th season with “Somewhere Only We Know”
Minot Chamber Chorale Show
Minot Chamber Chorale
One killed in rollover crash
UPDATE: Name released in deadly Rolette County crash
Benjamin Williams
UPDATE: Man formally charged with murder in relation to Bismarck shooting