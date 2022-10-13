Charges filed against man with explosives at Williston apartment

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man has been charged for storing more than 1,000 pounds of explosives inside his garage.

Court documents say 28-year-old Ross Petrie is accused of “Release of Destructive Forces,” a class C felony. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon as bomb squads work to safely detonate his explosives.

There has been no word on if more charges are pending. Detonations are ongoing and police say the area is still off-limits to residents.

A bond hearing is set for Petrie tomorrow at 3 p.m.

