BURGUM APPOINTS DEPUTY DIRECTOR RON HENKE TO LEAD NDDOT

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ron Henke, who currently serves as the deputy director of engineering for the North Dakota Department of Transportation, has been appointed the new director of the department.

Henke as been serving as the interim director since September. He’s been working at NDDOT since 1990 and is a North Dakota native.

“Ron Henke has proven himself to be a highly capable, forward-thinking, well-respected leader in the North Dakota Department of Transportation, and we are excited to welcome him as the department’s next director,” ND Governor Doug Burgum said.

NDDOT has 982 employees across the state and has a biennial budget of $2.2 billion.

