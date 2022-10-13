Bomb suspect’s neighbor speaks out on displacement

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Several residents have been displaced from their homes this week as bomb squads work to detonate explosives found on the 3600 block of 7th street west.

Monday night, police and property management at The Retreat Apartments told tenants in two buildings that they would have to leave when they found more than 1,000 pounds of explosives nearby. Shannan Stevens lives next to Ross Petrie, who was arrested in relation to the case.

“Monday afternoon, I saw police officers hanging out in my driveway. They just had their street clothes on, so I didn’t think anything of it. I had not been feeling well so I went to bed at 8:00, and then at 10:30, I got a phone call from management asking me if I’m at the apartment. I’m like ‘Yeah,’ and they say I have to leave. I’m like, ‘What? Why?’ They say there’s a bomb squad outside and I had no idea,” said Stevens.

Stevens is currently staying with friends in town. She said management has been accommodating others by providing hotel rooms.

Management from The Retreat told Your News Leader in a statement that “They are doing everything they can to help those displaced.”

