Bismarck man in custody after police claim he used taser on officers

Corey Hollingsworth
Corey Hollingsworth(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Bismarck man after they say he injured officers during a scuffle.

Police say they pulled over 42-year-old Corey Hollingsworth for a suspended license Tuesday. They claim he ignored commands and reached under his seat before officer Dustin Moore pulled him from the vehicle. During a scuffle, police claim Hollingsworth grabbed a taser from an officer and activated the device, tangling officer George Huff in the wires. Officer Moore said he injured his back during the arrest.

Hollingsworth is charged with two counts of simple assault on a peace officer among other charges.

