As ACT scores drop nationally, Minot High’s soars

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The national average ACT composite score dropped to 19.8 for the class of 2022. This is the first time since 1991 that the score average was below 20, however, this drop is not the case at Minot High School.

This year’s seniors are stepping into history as the first class in the state not required to take the ACT. The average composite score for Minot High in the 2019-2020 school year was 19, so far this year the average is 23.

“So, it’s a four-point climb at this point but again it’s because students aren’t being made to take it, they are taking it because they want to take it,” said Kristi Schindler, Minot High School counselor.

Students and colleges are turning the page to a new chapter when it comes to standardized testing. The state no longer requires mandatory ACT testing for juniors.

“I know that some students didn’t have access to the test during the pandemic,” said Michelle Sayler, Minot State University admissions director.

The pandemic changed many things, such as learning. Some lessons had to be pushed back due to the online shift, which is one cause of the decrease in scores nationally.

“When school shut down in March, they didn’t get that last little bit of math. And then to go into the following year assuming that that was learned, our teachers have had to adjust,” Schindler said.

Minot State University now only looks at GPA and high school course classes when examining applicants instead of ACT scores.

“We do use ACT and SAT scores for some scholarships, not all. Our hometown pride scholarship does not require them, it is based on geography,” said Sayler.

All North Dakota public universities are test optional.

Students who qualify for free or reduced can take the ACT for free.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.