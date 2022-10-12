Williston Parks and Rec brings roller skating to the Raymond Center

Roller skating to the Raymond Center
Roller skating to the Raymond Center(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Roller skating is making a return to Williston.

The city used to have a rink in the ‘80s, which is being revitalized at the Raymond Center.

Demand and public interest pushed the Parks and Rec department to hold roller skating nights since July. The program has since grown thanks to the addition of rental skates and theme nights.

“It’s fun to see all the different people that like to come enjoy the roller skating because it’s an ageless pastime,” said Miranda Iblings, special events coordinator with Parks and Rec.

People with and without experience said they have enjoyed the opportunity.

“This is really cool. I really like it and I think the people here really enjoy it. I think it’s a good thing for our community,” said Amaias Havskjold, rollerblader.

Thursday will be the last skate of the year as the Raymond Center gets ready for ice hockey season. Iblings said they plan on resuming next spring.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Possible Explosives in Williston
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
Gabrielle Goter
Former assistant Morton County state’s attorney claims she was fired due to discrimination
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

Sisters on McIntosh, S.D. volleyball roster
Special bond: McIntosh, SD volleyball roster includes three sets of sisters
Tjaden Smith to see probation for burglary
Bismarck man to see probation for gun store burglary
Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash
Emily Eckroth pleads not guilty
Bismarck School Board member enters not guilty plea to obstructing officers