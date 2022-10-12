Williston Parks and Rec brings roller skating to the Raymond Center

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) – Roller skating is making a return to Williston.

The city used to have a rink in the ‘80s, which is being revitalized at the Raymond Center.

Demand and public interest pushed the Parks and Rec department to hold roller skating nights since July. The program has since grown thanks to the addition of rental skates and theme nights.

“It’s fun to see all the different people that like to come enjoy the roller skating because it’s an ageless pastime,” said Miranda Iblings, special events coordinator with Parks and Rec.

People with and without experience said they have enjoyed the opportunity.

“This is really cool. I really like it and I think the people here really enjoy it. I think it’s a good thing for our community,” said Amaias Havskjold, rollerblader.

Thursday will be the last skate of the year as the Raymond Center gets ready for ice hockey season. Iblings said they plan on resuming next spring.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.