Trinity Health Foundation receives donation towards new medical campus

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Enerbase Cooperative resources donated $25,000 to Trinity Health Foundation Capital Campaign Wednesday.

Trinity Health Foundation is in the process of a campaign to raise money to support its approximately $520 million project for the new medical campus being built in southwest Minot, which will care for patients in a 20-county region.

The Foundation has raised $5 million so far. Donations are being sought from foundations, donors, and fundraisers.

Construction on their new facilities is expected to be done in January and to open for use in April.

