Trinity Health Foundation receives donation towards new medical campus

Enerbase Cooperative donation to Trinity Health Foundation Capital Campaign
Enerbase Cooperative donation to Trinity Health Foundation Capital Campaign(Courtesy: Trinity Health Foundation)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Enerbase Cooperative resources donated $25,000 to Trinity Health Foundation Capital Campaign Wednesday.

Trinity Health Foundation is in the process of a campaign to raise money to support its approximately $520 million project for the new medical campus being built in southwest Minot, which will care for patients in a 20-county region.

The Foundation has raised $5 million so far. Donations are being sought from foundations, donors, and fundraisers.

Construction on their new facilities is expected to be done in January and to open for use in April.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Possible Explosives in Williston
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
Gabrielle Goter
Former assistant Morton County state’s attorney claims she was fired due to discrimination

Latest News

Barley field at Broten Farms
Farmers in ND sell barley for pet food
Explosives detonated in Williston
Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case
Flu shot drive-through in Bismarck
Flu shot drive-through at Bismarck Event Center
Child sex crime investigation in Ward County
Man arrested following child sex crime investigation in Ward County
Anamoose man seriously hurt
Anamoose man seriously hurt in train, semi collision