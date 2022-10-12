Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning.
Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.
The crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.