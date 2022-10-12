Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.

The crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

