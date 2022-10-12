Texas man has medical emergency, dies in Williston crash

Crime tape
(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Texas man died in a crash on Highway 2 in Williston Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the 58-year-old man from Cedar Creek, Texas, had a medical emergency and went off the road near mile marker 15. He drove across a ditch and frontage road before hitting an embankment.

The crash happened at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Possible Explosives in Williston
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
Gabrielle Goter
Former assistant Morton County state’s attorney claims she was fired due to discrimination
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

Sisters on McIntosh, S.D. volleyball roster
Special bond: McIntosh, SD volleyball roster includes three sets of sisters
Tjaden Smith to see probation for burglary
Bismarck man to see probation for gun store burglary
Roller skating to the Raymond Center
Williston Parks and Rec brings roller skating to the Raymond Center
Emily Eckroth pleads not guilty
Bismarck School Board member enters not guilty plea to obstructing officers