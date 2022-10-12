Street closures and explosive noises expected in Williston as bomb squad works

Explosives detonated in Williston
Explosives detonated in Williston(Tyra Overton)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston Police say people in town may hear explosive noises Wednesday as bomb squads from Minot and Bismarck get back to work detonating explosive materials found during a narcotics search.

The crews are working on 32nd Avenue West. Drivers will find closures at the intersections on 11th Street West and 26th Street West. Police say 26th Street West from Harvest Hills Avenue to 44th Avenue West.

The law enforcement teams will also be using the Williston City Landfill throughout the day as a second location to dispose of the materials.

