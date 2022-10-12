Sports Spotlight: Standing Rock Football's season to remember

FORT YATES, N.D. (KFYR) - Standing Rock is a member of the All-Nations Football Conference. A division with the bulk of the teams in South Dakota, but it also includes North Dakota and Nebraska. After decades of trying to find their footing, the Warriors are having a season that’ll be remembered for a long time which is they are in this week’s Sports Spotlight.

Success and Standing Rock Football haven’t always been synonymous, but there’s something different about this year.

“The first thing I said was I’m not going to promise you anything. Or guarantee. One thing I can promise you is we will be better,” said Jake Luger, Warriors head coach.

After a winless 2021, the seniors made a decision to work harder and set a better example.

“I went through a lot with this team. We went from 0-7 to 5-1, it’s a blessing,” said Johnny Luger, Standing Rock senior.

“One thing I’ve noticed this year is that more kids are aching to play football. Actually have that motivation and dedication to the sport,” said Helixo Eagle, Standing Rock senior.

Through seven weeks, the Warriors are 6-1. Not only has work ethic changed, but the relationship between coaches and players has too.

“We opened up a line of communication with the kids where we say, ‘Hey this is why we’re doing what we’re doing,’ versus telling them. They jumped on board,” said Jake Luger.

“Play decision-wise we went from trick plays every time to real rough football, and it seems to work,” said Johnny Luger.

There were years when Standing Rock didn’t field a team, and for Jake Luger, he knows that feeling all too well.

“1997 we didn’t have a team. Come back my senior year, did some recruiting, and we got a team going. We’d hear the rumors that they were going to shut us down. We have good kids here, we just needed to bring it all together,” said Jake Luger.

The program has done just that. Jake’s father coached when he played, and now he has the chance to help turn the program around with his son.

“To be able to coach my son and these boys that I’ve seen from elementary on up, it’s awesome. It’s good to be able to give this to these boys when no one’s had it for 30 years around here,” said Jake Luger.

After decades of frustration throughout the program, the tribe and the community now have a team to be proud of and set examples for future Warriors.

“For years, we’ve had problems with committing and doing things so-so, and okay is good enough. We want more than that. Buy in, commit, you’re going to get our best, we want your best, and the success will come. It’s starting to show,” said Jake Luger.

The Warriors wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against Todd County.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.