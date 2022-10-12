Remains of man found south of Minot still unidentified

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Investigators are still working to identify the man whose remains were found just south of Minot earlier this month, according to the Ward County Sheriff.

Sheriff Bob Roed said the first round of testing at the state crime lab was inconclusive, so they are trying another sample to see if they can find a match.

The man’s body was found in the 4500 block of Highway 83 south of Minot on Oct. 1. Investigators said they believed the man had been dead for six weeks, and they did not believe foul play was a factor.

They said the man had no identifying information on him and did not match any missing persons descriptions.

Roed said the man is considered a “John Doe” until the authorities can identify him.

Related content:

Ward County Sheriff’s Office seeking help identifying body found south of Minot

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.