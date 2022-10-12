New Town police warn public about scam

New Town jewelry scam
New Town jewelry scam(KMOT)
By Alex Schneider
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MINOT N.D. (KMOT) - New Town Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing scam involving fake jewelry.

Officers have identified a 32-year-old Romanian man, traveling with his wife and children driving newer rental vehicles.

Police said the suspects are soliciting people at gas stations and in some residential areas.

If you have any information about the scams, call the New Town Police Department at (701) 627-5222.

