Mummification mysteries revealed as researchers clean North Dakota fossil

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota the Dinomummy’s secrets are more than skin deep. The fossil of a 67-million-year-old adolescent mummified Edmontosaurus is found in the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum. There, paleontologists have spent years putting together the puzzle: what happened to Dakota in life and after death? Now, the team working on the fossil has unearthed more information.

Researchers have spent thousands of hours painstakingly uncovering Dakota the Dinomummy.

“You go millimeters a day sometimes,” said Mindy Householder, fossil preparator of the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

From just a year ago to now, it’s clear a lot of work has been done. The fossil, unearthed near Marmath, North Dakota in 1999, is unusual and that became more evident during cleaning.

“I’ve been preparing fossils for over 20 years, and this is the first time I have ever seen soft tissue and bite marks,” said Householder.

The dinosaur has an estimated 50 percent of his or her skin and soft tissue intact and was naturally mummified before fossilization. Researchers even uncovered a nail that sits atop several digits. Less than 20 dinosaurs in the world have been found in this condition.

“The skin has taught us a lot about Dakota. We’ve seen different patterns in different areas of the skin, different scale patterns that you wouldn’t be able to guess otherwise without having the soft tissue,” said Clint Boyd, senior paleontologist at the North Dakota Geological Survey.

Now, the evidence of bite and claw marks on Dakota has led researchers Clint Boyd, Becky Barnes, and Mindy Householder to call in specialist Stephanie Drumheller and head down a new path. Before a recent study, dinosaur mummification was thought to occur just during specific instances of rapid burial after the creature dies.

“What Dakota has shown us is that’s not the case at all,” said Boyd.

Instead, researchers found that the animals eating Dakota likely helped the dinosaur mummify. Researchers are hopeful this process led to more Dinosaurian mummies with preserved soft tissue.

“It’s changed my perspective too. Because when I was originally trained, we weren’t trained to look for skin so much because it was considered so rare,” said Householder.

The preparators who carefully clean each fossil are responsible for finding much of the information that helps researchers tell the story of the past. They hope to learn more.

“Can we put together the picture of where Dakota died, how it dried out, and how it was preserved from all the different marks found on the skin and bones?” asked Boyd.

There are years worth of work left before Dakota, and its secrets, are fully exposed.

Part of Dakota, including a skin sample that visitors can touch, is on display at the North Dakota Heritage Center.

The findings on Dakota released Wednesday can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.