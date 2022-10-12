Man arrested following child sex crime investigation in Ward County

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sex crime charges Wednesday, following his arrest in a multi-agency investigation in Ward County.

The Ward County Sheriff’s Department and Kenmare Police took Andrew Gast into custody Tuesday on A-misdemeanor charges of corruption of a minor and luring a minor by computer or other electronic means.

Investigators said they began looking into the matter late last month following a report that Gast was involved in a relationship with a juvenile female.

Online records indicate that Gast is in custody in the Ward County Jail. A sentencing hearing had not been scheduled as of Wednesday afternoon.

A-misdemeanors carry a maximum penalty of a year in prison and up to $3,000 in fines.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.