Magic City Discovery Center lights up on Minot’s north hill

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Families in Minot celebrated the completion of the construction of the Magic City Discovery Center with a special lighting ceremony earlier this week.

The center will feature a series of interactive science exhibits for kids of all ages.

Kid ambassadors joined in on the fun with glow sticks.

The center on Minot’s north hill has been in the works for several years.

With the physical structure completed, the focus now turns to the inside.

“Moving to the next phase, which is the installation of all of our exhibits, so we have over 150 exhibits that are all interactive, educational exhibits, and those will be installed over the next three months or so,” said Wendy Keller, executive director of the Magic City Discovery Center.

The total project comes in at roughly $20 million, and funding is split three ways between the Defense Department, the State of North Dakota, and private donations.

