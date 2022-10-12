Jamie Smith calls for special session to repeal grocery tax

Jamie Smith
Jamie Smith(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith announced he will join the House Republican Freedom Caucus in calling for a special session to repeal the grocery tax and provide economic relief for families across the state.

Smith said he is looking to take action and repeal the grocery tax as soon as possible.

“This is an emergency, this was an emergency in 2008 when South Dakotans paid to line the government’s pockets during the recession,” said Smith. “It was an emergency in 2020 during the pandemic, and it’s an emergency now as record inflation puts pressure on our checkbooks.”

Smith said this is an issue that stands as a priority for him.

“There is no more important priority than making sure the citizens of our state have enough to eat,” said Smith.

Watch Jamie Smith’s announcement below.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ken Oakes
Bismarck UPS driver saves couple, recognized by company
First responders west of Williston
UPDATE: Bismarck, Minot Bomb Squads to dispose of explosives in Williston
Possible Explosives in Williston
Minot Bomb Squad responding to possible explosives in Williston
Gabrielle Goter
Former assistant Morton County state’s attorney claims she was fired due to discrimination
Jordan A. Anderson charged with dealing fentanyl
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota

Latest News

Crude oil spill near Palermo
Crude oil spill in Mountrail County
Magic City Discovery Center
Magic City Discovery Center lights up on Minot’s north hill
Sisters on McIntosh, S.D. volleyball roster
Special bond: McIntosh, SD volleyball roster includes three sets of sisters
Tjaden Smith to see probation for burglary
Bismarck man to see probation for gun store burglary
Roller skating to the Raymond Center
Williston Parks and Rec brings roller skating to the Raymond Center