Flu shot drive-through at Bismarck Event Center

By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health experts are reminding patients it’s now the time to get their flu shots. Around 150 residents registered for the flu shot drive-through at the Bismarck Event Center hosted by Bismarck Burleigh Health.

COVID booster shots were also being offered, and around 35 nurses administered the shots.

“For the upcoming flu season, we’re anticipating a higher case count than in previous years, so it’s really important for people to start getting vaccinated. Now is a good time between now and October and November to get vaccinated before the flu starts going around,” said Renae Moch, public health director.

Another drive-through is scheduled for Thursday from 4-6 p.m. If needed, Bismarck Burleigh Health will have a follow-up drive-through in November.

