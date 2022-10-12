Farmers in ND sell barley for pet food

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you see sprawling fields of barley across the state, you might imagine it in a bowl of soup, or as a key ingredient in your favorite beer. But farmers in North Dakota are growing barley for an alternative product.

Pet food. That’s where 40% of the barley grown at Broten Farms went this year.

“They came with a good price right away and the malt companies were holding back a little bit,” said Jim Broten of Broten Farms.

Broten sells to Tuffy’s Pet Foods in Perham, Minnesota. And it’s not because the crop lacks quality.

“I sometimes say the dog food market is more strict than the people market,” said Broten.

Locally grown ingredients are an important factor in choosing the right dog food for many pet owners.

“We truly do kinda start in our backyard, with Minnesota, North Dakota and the greater Midwest to try to find some partners that we know we can trust to consistently deliver ingredients like barley and so many others,” said Adam Martodam, marketing director for Tuffy’s Pet Foods.

By selling to both malters and pet food manufacturers, Broten Farms mitigates the risks every farmer faces.

“If you have both contracts, then you can make sure you can deliver the best quality to the malt that they need and it doesn’t affect the end product of the dog food at all,” said Jim.

The barley harvest was late this year due to a late planting season. And although Broten Farms only planted less than three-quarters of available acreage, they still came out of this year on par with their average yields.

While Dazey, ND was one of the wettest spots in the state in May, now they’re one of the driest. Looking ahead to next year, Jim Broten and Broten Farms are hoping for one more good rain before they fertilize this fall.

