Dickinson residents argue over sex education book in public library

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -More than 50 people gathered at a Dickinson Area Public Library meeting Tuesday, October 10, to voice their concerns about a book that could soon hit the shelf.

Some say the sex education book is pornographic, while others believe it to be a resource for young adults.

“Will you do something about it is what we’re all here to ask,” said a citizen.

Dickinson Library Board Members listened to passionate arguments about the contents of a book that could become part of the library’s collection.

The book is titled: Let’s Talk about it: The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human.

“I do think it belongs in the library because it is educational; there is more knowledge and information in this than you would get from a standard anatomy book or sex ed book,” said Sarah Ramsey of Dickinson.

“Completely just inappropriate for any teen audience, which is exactly what is in the label of the book the title of the book says it’s geared towards teens,” said Melinda Borts, also of Dickinson.

Some people at Tuesday’s meeting said the book’s contents are pornographic and should not be in the library, while others argued that it should be placed in the young adult section.

The library’s director says now that complaints have been filed about the book, they will be reviewed.

“The form does give the people the opportunity to say what they would like done, so sometimes people want something moved to a different collection, which is a whole different thing than saying this shouldn’t be here at all,” said Rita Ennen, Dickinson Area Public Library Director.

There is no timeline for when the decision will be made on whether the book will make it onto the library’s shelves.

Ennen says those who filed complaints will be notified of the library’s decision. If they disagree with the outcome, they can take it to the library board for further review.

