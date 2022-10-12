Crude oil spill in Mountrail County

By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - 286 barrels of crude oil were spilled at a rail loading facility in Palermo on Monday. Phillips 66 reported that an unknown amount of oil spilled into a retention pond within the facility.

No animals were harmed in the spill since the pond does not stock fish. Barriers will be placed so cattle or migrating birds do not enter the water. The pond will be pumped out and monitored until next spring. Investigators are looking into possible solutions to cleaning up the oil.

“Burning it is one option, experience has taught us that Bakken crude oil will burn on water. It is actually a very remediation method for water treatment,” said Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager.

The cause of the spill is still under investigation.

